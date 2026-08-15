Max Shulga Heads to Real Madrid
Max Shulga to a two-year deal through the 2027-28 season, ending his brief run in the Boston Celtics organization. The 24-year-old was the No. 57 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, but he logged just 11 regular-season games at 3.3 minutes per night before Boston declined his team option and did not tender him a qualifying offer. Shulga built his name at VCU, shooting 41.5 percent from three on 207 attempts in 2023-24 before earning Atlantic 10 Player of the Year honors in 2024-25. His years in Spanish youth basketball help him count as a locally trained player for Real Madrid, but there was no NBA fantasy value here, and the overseas move closes any stash appeal.
Source: Eurohoops
Source: Eurohoops