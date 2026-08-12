Hideki Matsuyama Brings Elite Form to FedEx St. Jude Championship

Aug 12, 2026, 10:57 AM ET
Hideki Matsuyama has been in elite form recently, recording five straight results of T14 or better, including three straight top-seven finishes. He looks to keep it rolling at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, where he has three T17 or better finishes, including a win in 2024. Success at TPC Southwind relies on precision on approach and off the tee, areas that fit Matsuyama's game well. He ranks 28th on approach (+0.423 strokes per round), sixth around the green (+0.434), and 71st in driving accuracy. He has also been elite in key ranges, ranking 11th in proximity from 150-175 yards (25'10") and 18th from 175-200 yards (31'3"), areas that accounted for more than 41% of all approach shots here last year. Matsuyama is in great form and offers event-winning upside at $9,000 on DraftKings.--Dakota Legg - RotoBallerSource: PGA Tour