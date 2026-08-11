Jalen Hurts "Looks Faster" in Camp
Jalen Hurts "looks faster" in camp this year. While Fangio enters his third season with the Eagles, Sean Mannion is Philadelphia's fifth offensive coordinator in as many years, and with the team seeing a number of significant offensive changes ahead of the 2026 season, there could be an emphasis on more frequently utilizing Hurts' legs after his 421 rushing yards and eight rushing touchdowns in 2025 both represented five-year lows. Hurts is RotoBaller's QB6 and can usually be drafted at the end of a tier of quarterbacks with legitimate week-winning upside.
Source: Olivia Reiner
Source: Olivia Reiner