"Slim Chance" That Hunter Greene Pitches Again This Year
Hunter Greene (elbow) will pitch again this season, according to Charlie Goldsmith of FOX 19. The Reds will have more information on Thursday night after Greene receives a second opinion on his right elbow. Cincy placed the hard-throwing right-hander on the 15-day injured list on Wednesday after he felt discomfort in his elbow during a bullpen session on Tuesday. Greene already got a late start in 2026 while recovering from right-elbow surgery, so this obviously is not a good sign for the former second overall pick. The former All-Star has ace potential, but injuries have hampered him the last two years, and he's likely to end the 2026 campaign with a 2-2 record, 6.83 ERA (3.56 FIP), 1.37 WHIP, and 33:9 K:BB in just 27 2/3 innings pitched across five starts. Another elbow surgery could cause him to miss the entire 2027 campaign, which would be a worst-case scenario for Greene and the Reds. In single-year fantasy baseball leagues, it's probably safe to dump Greene at this point.
Source: FOX 19 - Charlie Goldsmith
Source: FOX 19 - Charlie Goldsmith