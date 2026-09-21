Aiden Flora Looks Like a Long-Term Waiver Find

Sep 21, 2026, 12:50 PM ET

Arizona quarterback Noah Fifita put himself squarely into the waiver-wire conversation Saturday, completing 31 of 34 passes for 325 yards and four touchdowns while adding a 30-yard rushing score against Northern Illinois. He now has 834 passing yards, seven touchdowns and only one interception through three games, with two more scores on the ground. Despite that production, RotoBaller noted that Fifita is rostered in just 7% of Yahoo leagues. Washington State is next after allowing Avery Johnson to throw three touchdown passes and Demond Williams Jr. to finish with 268 passing yards earlier this season. Fifita does not offer the rushing floor of some other waiver quarterbacks, but his efficiency and touchdown production make him a priority pickup who is worth holding beyond a one-week stream.