Christopher Bell Is One of the Top Favorites to Win at Bristol
Sep 19, 2026, 6:17 PM ETChristopher Bell was given a starting position of 12th for this week's Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway. In 10 Cup races at Bristol, Bell has one win, seven top-10 finishes, and an average finish of 12.4. Bell also placed in the top 10 in six of the last seven Cup races at the site. After 28 races completed this season, Bell has one win, 14 top-10 finishes, and an average finish of 14.1. The No. 20 Toyota driver is one of the best drivers in the field statistically at Bristol, especially in recent years. Bell has solid upside and strong equipment, making him an excellent DFS option for all formats and a potential contender for the win.--Sean Engel - RotoBaller
Source: DriverAverages.com
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Chase Briscoe is A Top DFS Option for All Formats at Bristol
Sean Engel
Sean Engel
Sep 19, 2026, 6:09 PM ETJoe Gibbs Racing's Chase Briscoe is starting 26th for the Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway after practice and qualifying were canceled by rain on Friday. In eight Cup races at Bristol, Briscoe has seven finishes of 14th or better, including four straight top-10 finishes going into this week's race. Through 28 races this season, Briscoe has one win, 14 top-10 finishes, and an average finish of 14.9. Bristol is one of Briscoe's better tracks statistically. With top-tier equipment and plenty of upside, fantasy managers should strongly consider him in all DFS formats.--Sean Engel - RotoBaller
Source: DriverAverages.com
Joey Logano May be A Top Contrarian Option for Bristol DFS Lineups
Sean Engel
Sean Engel
Sep 19, 2026, 5:59 PM ETJoey Logano of Team Penske will start in second place for the Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway after practice and qualifying were canceled due to weather. In 32 Cup starts at Bristol, Logano has two wins, 12 top-10 finishes, and an average finish of 16.3. The No. 22 Ford driver also placed in the top 10 in his last two starts at the site. In 28 races this season, Logano has two wins, 11 top-10 finishes, and an average finish of 16.4. He also placed 14th or better in eight of the last nine Cup events this season. While Logano's overall history at Bristol is mixed, he has been running well in recent races. Logano's low upside based on his starting position makes him one to avoid for cash games, but he makes for a sneaky tournament option who may carry low rostership.--Sean Engel - RotoBaller
Source: DriverAverages.com
Should Fantasy Managers Roster William Byron at Bristol?
Sean Engel
Sean Engel
Sep 19, 2026, 5:54 PM ETHendrick Motorsports driver William Byron will start in fourth for this week's race at Bristol Motor Speedway, the Bass Pro Shops Night Race. Byron was given his first top-5 starting position at Bristol since 2024 after practice and qualifying were canceled on Friday due to weather. In 14 Cup races at the Tennessee track, Byron has five top-10 finishes and an average finish of 17.1. Through 28 Cup races this year, Byron has 12 top-10 finishes and an average finish of 16.4. Fantasy players are likely to find Byron a big risk for DFS this week due to his high starting position. Given his mixed history in recent Bristol races, he is also hard to lean on in DFS lineups, especially when other drivers offer more upside.--Sean Engel - RotoBaller
Source: DriverAverages.com
Chase Elliott Carries Plenty of Upside for Bristol DFS Lineups
Sean Engel
Sean Engel
Sep 19, 2026, 5:37 PM ETChase Elliott of Hendrick Motorsports was given a starting position of 27th for this week's Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway after practice and qualifying were canceled due to weather. This will be the lowest starting position of Elliott's Cup career at Bristol. In 18 starts at the site, Elliott has nine top-10 finishes and an average finish of 13.3. However, Elliott also has not placed in the top 10 in a Bristol Cup race since September 2024. In 28 Cup races completed this year, Elliott has two wins, nine top-10 finishes, and an average finish of 15.3. Elliott has struggled in recent races with only three top-15 finishes in the last seven Cup events. Despite his recent struggles, Elliott carries plenty of upside in this week's race and has some of the best equipment in the field. While he is playable in all DFS formats, he is especially recommended for cash games due to his high ceiling, where he can compete for a top-10 finish.--Sean Engel - RotoBaller
Source: DriverAverages.com
Could Brad Keselowski be A Top-10 Contender for Bristol?
Sean Engel
Sean Engel
Sep 19, 2026, 5:20 PM ETRFK Racing's Brad Keselowski will start 11th for the Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway as a result of practice and qualifying being canceled due to rain. In 30 Cup starts at Bristol, Keselowski has three wins, 11 top-10 finishes, and is one of only three active drivers in the field this week with over 1,000 laps led. He also has an average finish of 15.6 in his Cup career at the Tennessee track. In 28 races this season, Keselowski has six top-10 finishes and an average finish of 18.5. Keselowski also placed in the top 15 in three of the last four Cup events this season. Historically, Bristol is a solid track for Keselowski, especially as he scored positive Place Differential in the last three Cup events at the site. Fantasy players can consider him to be a top-10 contender based on past history, equipment, and recent races this year.--Sean Engel - RotoBaller
Source: DriverAverages.com
Bubba Wallace May Compete for A Top-10 Finish at Bristol
Sean Engel
Sean Engel
Sep 19, 2026, 5:15 PM ETBubba Wallace of 23XI Racing is starting in 10th for the Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway after qualifying and practice were canceled by rain on Friday. It will be the fourth time in Wallace's career that he will start inside the top 10 in a Bristol Cup race. In 14 previous races at the site, Wallace has two top-10 finishes and an average finish of 19.6. After 28 races so far this year, Wallace has 12 top-10 finishes and an average finish of 16.1. Wallace's history at Bristol has been mixed, but he is also in some of the best equipment in the field. While he is best recommended for tournaments since his starting position does not carry much upside, he does have the capability to place inside the top 10 in this week's race.--Sean Engel - RotoBaller
Source: DriverAverages.com
Is Austin Cindric Worth Rostering for DFS at Bristol?
Sean Engel
Sean Engel
Sep 19, 2026, 5:00 PM ETTeam Penske's Austin Cindric will start eighth in the Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway after practice and qualifying were canceled due to weather. In seven prior Cup starts at Bristol, Cindric's best finish is 13th, and he has an average finish of 23.2. Through 28 races this season, Cindric has seven top-10 finishes and an average finish of 16.3. Bristol is statistically one of Cindric's worst tracks, as he has never had great results there throughout his Cup career. It is difficult to recommend Cindric for DFS overall because his high starting position offers little upside at a track where he's struggled throughout his career. Fantasy players looking to play Cindric should consider other alternative drivers in his price range or as a tournament option.--Sean Engel - RotoBaller
Source: DriverAverages.com
Kyle Larson Could Absolutely Dominate the Bristol Night Race
Jordan McAbee
Jordan McAbee
Sep 19, 2026, 12:52 PM ETThis weekend, the NASCAR Cup Series is at Bristol Motor Speedway, which means one thing: Kyle Larson is probably going to lead some laps. Over the last four races here, Larson has led a ridiculous 1,157 laps (out of a possible 2,005, equaling 57.7%), and that's even more impressive when you consider the fact that he didn't lead a single lap here in the fall race last season. In other words, Larson is averaging 385.7 laps led per race at Bristol over the last three races that he has led at here. "Impressive" doesn't even begin to describe this. Additionally, Larson is coming off of his first win of the season at Gateway, and he will start on the pole for this weekend's Bass Pro Shops Night Race. As far as DFS goes, Larson ($11.5K on DraftKings) has massive dominator upside and should be a key driver to build around with your daily fantasy lineups.--Jordan McAbee
Source: Hendrick Motorsports
Ryan Blaney Starts Deep in the Field at Bristol
Jordan McAbee
Jordan McAbee
Sep 19, 2026, 12:48 PM ETPractice and qualifying was cancelled at Bristol Motor Speedway this weekend due to weather, which means the starting lineup for the Bass Pro Shops Night Race was set by the metric. And thanks to Ryan Blaney blowing a brake rotor at Gateway last weekend, that means he will be starting 29th for this race at Bristol. Thankfully for Blaney, he's one of the best at Bristol Motor Speedway, and he has shown in the past that he can move through the field here (he started 22nd and finished sixth in the 2024 night race). Over the last four races at Bristol, Blaney has finished sixth or better each time, and nearly won from the pole here in the spring this season after leading 190 laps. With his 29th-place starting spot this weekend, Blaney is a massive Place Differential play in DFS, and if he can get to the front in the race late, he could definitely contend for the win. He's an elite daily fantasy pick for Bristol this weekend, even at his high salary of $11.2K on DraftKings.--Jordan McAbee
Source: Catchfence
Ty Gibbs is an Elite DFS Option at Bristol
Jordan McAbee
Jordan McAbee
Sep 19, 2026, 12:42 PM ETLook for Ty Gibbs to be a contender at Bristol Motor Speedway in this weekend's Bass Pro Shops Night Race. The Joe Gibbs Racing driver got his first career Cup Series victory here in the spring and has finished 10th or better in four of his last five starts at this track. The exception? A 15th-place run here back in 2024. In total, Gibbs has led 465 laps in his career at this race track, which is sixth-best among active drivers despite him only having seven starts in Thunder Valley. This weekend, Gibbs will start from 13th-place for Saturday night's race, which gives him both Place Differential and race-winning upside in DFS contests. And priced at just $10.4K on the DraftKings slate, Gibbs appears to be an elite daily fantasy option this weekend. --Jordan McAbee
Source: PitByNumbers
Tyler Reddick Has a Shaky History at Bristol
Jordan McAbee
Jordan McAbee
Sep 19, 2026, 12:30 PM ETOne driver that you would think would be better at Bristol is Tyler Reddick. Over 10 career starts in Thunder Valley, Reddick has just two good finishes: a fourth-place result back in 2020, and another fourth-place finish earlier this season. All eight other finishes for Reddick at this race track are 12th or worse, with four of those eight being 20th or worse. So what should we expect this weekend in the Bass Pro Shops Night Race? Thanks to qualifying being cancelled and the starting lineup being set by the metric, Reddick will start from the back in 20th place when the race goes green, which gives him good place-differential upside if he has similar speed as this spring. His DraftKings salary of $8.5K also makes Reddick a very valuable driver in DFS lineups. The question is, will the Reddick of old show up, or will the Reddick of the spring be back with respectable speed?--Jordan McAbee
Source: Driver Averages
Can Carson Hocevar Contend at Bristol?
Jordan McAbee
Jordan McAbee
Sep 19, 2026, 12:23 PM ETIt has been quite a while since we've talked about Carson Hocevar as a legitimate contender in a NASCAR Cup Series race, but the series is at Bristol Motor Speedway this weekend, so "The Hurricane" gets back into the discussion. In the first Bristol race this year, Hocevar had the third-best Total Speed Ranking in the race, although his finishing position of 10th isn't overly attractive. The spring 2025 race told a similar story, as Hocevar ranked third-fastest in total speed, but wound up finishing 11th when it was all said and done. This weekend, the No. 77 Chevrolet is set up for another strong run, as Hocevar will roll off the starting grid from fifth-place for the Bass Pro Shops Night Race. And although this limits his Place Differential upside in DFS, that opens the door for him to be a dominator at some point. At his $7.9K salary on DraftKings, Hocevar is definitely a viable option in tournament-style lineup building.--Jordan McAbee
Source: ifantasyrace
Kyle Larson Snaps a 51-Race Winless Streak by Winning at St. Louis
Sean Engel
Sean Engel
Sep 14, 2026, 2:52 PM ETKyle Larson won the Enjoy Illinois 300 at World Wide Technology Raceway for his first race victory of the 2026 season. Larson began the race from second and ran well throughout most of the race. He went on to lead 80 laps, the second-most of all drivers in the race. Larson also scored stage points at the end of both stages by placing third at the end of stage one and winning the second stage. The No. 5 Chevrolet driver was able to win the race due to a tire advantage he had over Joey Logano in the closing laps. Logano took two tires on a late pit stop while Larson took four on the same pit stop. This difference in tires, as well as a late-race push by his teammate, Alex Bowman, allowed Larson to get his first career Cup Series win at WWTR. With the 28th race of the season completed, Larson moves to second in The Chase standings, only nine points behind leader Denny Hamlin.--Sean Engel - RotoBaller
Source: NASCAR.com
Alex Bowman Earns his Best Finish of the 2026 Season at St. Louis
Sean Engel
Sean Engel
Sep 14, 2026, 2:51 PM ETHendrick Motorsports driver Alex Bowman quietly had a strong run in the Enjoy Illinois 300 at World Wide Technology Raceway. Bowman began the race from 11th and did not have much of a presence in the first two stages of the race. The No. 48 Chevrolet driver did climb up to eighth by the first stage and scored three stage points. In the second stage, however, he placed outside of the top 10 as he failed to earn further stage points. Bowman did receive minor damage from a multi-car accident on lap 141 started by Bubba Wallace and Chase Briscoe, but was able to continue on. He spent the rest of the race recovering positions and made it up to the top five by lap 222. Bowman soon made it up to third and played a role in helping his teammate Kyle Larson win the race. On the final restart, Bowman gave a push to Larson to have him pull ahead of Joey Logano, who Bowman passed on the final lap to finish in second. Bowman's best finish of the 2026 season so far moves him up to 27th in the Cup Series standings after 28 races.--Sean Engel - RotoBaller
Source: NASCAR.com
Joey Logano Leads the Most Laps and Falls Short of Winning at St. Louis
Sean Engel
Sean Engel
Sep 14, 2026, 2:49 PM ETTeam Penske's Joey Logano was the driver to beat during the Enjoy Illinois 300 at World Wide Technology Raceway. Logano started the race from the pole position and went on to dominate and win the first stage, leading the opening 45 laps. The No. 22 Ford driver lost the lead during the stage break leading into the second stage by heading to pit road while others stayed out on track. Logano ran inside the top 10 through most of the stage, but moved to the front as the stage progressed. He fell short of winning the second stage as he finished second to Kyle Larson for the stage win. In the final stage, Logano led the early part of the stage until pitting on lap 155, when Brad Keselowski took over. Logano then spent the rest of the race battling with Keselowski and eventually Larson when he challenged them both late in the race. Larson had a tire advantage due to pitting for four tires while Logano pitted for two tires on lap 202. This tire advantage was the difference, as Logano lost track position to Larson and Alex Bowman in the closing laps, leaving him to finish in third after leading the most laps. Logano's fifth top-5 finish at WWTR moved him to seventh in The Chase standings, 51 points behind first after 28 races.--Sean Engel - RotoBaller
Source: NASCAR.com
William Byron Scores his First Top-Five Finish Since July at St. Louis
Sean Engel
Sean Engel
Sep 14, 2026, 2:47 PM ETWilliam Byron of Hendrick Motorsports finished fourth in the Enjoy Illinois 300 at World Wide Technology Raceway. Byron began the race from 24th and made up a couple of positions in the first stage. He ended the stage in 16th and failed to score stage points. During the stage break, Byron stayed out of pit road while others went to pit for tires and fuel. As a result, Byron spent the earlier parts of the second stage in the top five, making it as high as third until pitting for tires and fuel on lap 66. From there, Byron ran in the middle of the pack, but ended outside of the top 10 at the end of the second stage, making him unable to score stage points for the whole race. Early on in the final stage, on lap 141, Byron was involved in a multi-car accident started by Bubba Wallace and Chase Briscoe. Despite some damage, Byron continued on and spent the rest of the race keeping the car clean for several other incidents and recovering positions. Byron worked back up to the top five and eventually finished fourth for his first top-5 finish since Chicagoland in July. Despite the top-5 result, Byron is 15th in the Chase standings and 114 points behind first after 28 races.--Sean Engel - RotoBaller
Source: NASCAR.com
Brad Keselowski Finishes 12th After Contending for the Win at St. Louis
Sean Engel
Sean Engel
Sep 14, 2026, 2:47 PM ETBrad Keselowski was one of the main drivers in contention for the win during most of the Enjoy Illinois 300 at World Wide Technology Raceway. Keselowski started from deeper in the pack in the 23rd position, but climbed up through the pack over the course of the race. By the end of the first stage, Keselowski made it up to 10th and scored one stage point. During the stage break, Keselowski stayed off of pit road and gained the lead as others went to pit for tires and fuel. Keselowski led the race until he went to pit road during a lap 66 caution, but continued to run inside the top five through the rest of the stage. He finished the second stage in third, gaining eight more stage points. Keselowski continued to run well through the final stage and even obtained the lead midway through the stage after a caution on lap 155. After more cautions and restarts, Keselowski led the field on older tires on a lap 206 restart. Despite holding strong, the older tires caused Keselowski to lose the lead for good on lap 221 and kept losing positions through the rest of the race, finishing 12th. Keselowski is 18th in the Cup Series standings after 28 races this season despite his third top-15 finish in now four races.--Sean Engel - RotoBaller
Source: NASCAR.com
Is Chase Elliott Worth Rostering At St. Louis this Week for DFS?
Sean Engel
Sean Engel
Sep 13, 2026, 2:09 PM ETChase Elliott of Hendrick Motorsports will start eighth for the Enjoy Illinois 300 at World Wide Technology Raceway. Sunday's race will mark the first time that Elliott will start a race at the St. Louis track inside the top 10 in his Cup career. In three starts at WWTR in the Cup Series, Elliott has two finishes of 13th or better, including a finish of third in last year's race at the site. After 27 races so far this season, Elliott has two wins, nine top-10 finishes, and an average finish of 14.7. In practice, Elliott displayed top-10 speeds in the 20-30 consecutive lap average categories, ranking as high as fourth in 30 consecutive lap averages. Elliott's starting position does not feature much upside, but his long-run practice speeds are favorable. Fantasy players should mainly consider Elliott as a tournament option with some risk for DFS.--Sean Engel - RotoBaller
Source: DriverAverages.com
Austin Cindric May Be Worth Rostering At World Wide Technology Raceway
Sean Engel
Sean Engel
Sep 13, 2026, 1:57 PM ETTeam Penske's Austin Cindric is starting 13th after qualifying for the Enjoy Illinois 300 at World Wide Technology Raceway. This will be Cindric's first Cup race at the site with a starting position outside of the top 10. In four previous races at WWTR, Cindric has one win and three top-15 finishes. Cindric's average finish of 11.0 at the site is the highest of all active tracks on the Cup Series schedule. In 27 races completed this season, Cindric has six top-10 finishes with an average finish of 17.0. Through practice for this week's race, Cindric has displayed top-5 speeds in the 10, 15, and 30 consecutive lap average categories. Due to his practice speeds and overall history at WWTR, Cindric is a great option to consider for all DFS formats. Expect Cindric to compete for a top-5 finish on Sunday.--Sean Engel - RotoBaller
Source: DriverAverages.com
Is Bubba Wallace Rosterable In DFS At World Wide Technology Raceway?
Sean Engel
Sean Engel
Sep 13, 2026, 1:46 PM ETBubba Wallace of 23XI Racing will start in the seventh position for this week's race at World Wide Technology Raceway, the Enjoy Illinois 300. It will be a new career-best starting position for Wallace at the St. Louis track, also known as Gateway. In four prior races at Gateway, Wallace has one top-10 finish, an eighth-place result from last season. With 27 races completed so far this season, Wallace has 12 top-10 finishes with an average finish of 16.2. In practice for this week's race, Wallace ranked as high as 20th in 20 consecutive lap averages. Wallace's practice speeds and his mixed track history at St. Louis make him difficult to recommend for DFS this week. Fantasy players should mainly consider Wallace as a tournament-only play, since his starting position also provides little upside for this week's race.--Sean Engel - RotoBaller
Source: DriverAverages.com