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Is Bubba Wallace Rosterable In DFS At World Wide Technology Raceway?

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Sep 13, 2026, 1:46 PM ET

Bubba Wallace of 23XI Racing will start in the seventh position for this week's race at World Wide Technology Raceway, the Enjoy Illinois 300. It will be a new career-best starting position for Wallace at the St. Louis track, also known as Gateway. In four prior races at Gateway, Wallace has one top-10 finish, an eighth-place result from last season. With 27 races completed so far this season, Wallace has 12 top-10 finishes with an average finish of 16.2. In practice for this week's race, Wallace ranked as high as 20th in 20 consecutive lap averages. Wallace's practice speeds and his mixed track history at St. Louis make him difficult to recommend for DFS this week. Fantasy players should mainly consider Wallace as a tournament-only play, since his starting position also provides little upside for this week's race.--Sean Engel - RotoBaller
Source: DriverAverages.com
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