Myles Garrett to Have Knee Surgery, Land on Injured Reserve

Sep 13, 2026, 11:34 AM ET
Los Angeles Rams star pass-rusher Myles Garrett (knee) will have arthroscopic surgery on his ailing knee and is headed to Injured Reserve, sources told Tom Pelissero of The Ringer. Garrett has been dealing with lower-leg pain and was not himself in Thursday's season-opening loss in Australia to the division-rival San Francisco 49ers, where he was unable to return a single tackle. The hope is that he is back in four weeks after a minimally invasive knee surgery. The 30-year-old seven-time Pro Bowler and five-time first-team All-Pro is off to a bad start in his tenure with the Rams after setting the NFL's single-season sack record in 2025 with 23 sacks in his final season with the Cleveland Browns. Garrett's absence over the next four games will put more pressure on the rest of L.A.'s defensive line, but the good news is that the Rams could get All-Pro defensive tackle Aaron Donald back for their Week 2 game against the New York Giants on Monday, Sept. 21. The earliest that Garrett can return will be on Oct. 18 against the Arizona Cardinals. He should be stashed in all IDP fantasy formats in the meantime.--Keith HernandezSource: The Ringer - Tom Pelissero