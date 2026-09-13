Steelers D/ST a Must-Start in Week 1 Against Third-String Quarterback
Michael Penix Jr. (knee) and Tua Tagovailoa (oblique), leaving third-string quarterback Cooper Rush (back spasms) in line to start on Sunday afternoon. Rush has been dealing with back spasms, but he reportedly feels well enough to play in the season opener. As the Falcons continued to deal with bad quarterback news recently, the Steelers' fantasy ranking skyrocketed. Fueled by star pass rusher T.J. Watt, this unit now ranks as the #2 D/ST in RotoBaller's latest fantasy football rankings for Week 1.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller