Cooper Rush Remains on Track to Start Against Steelers
Cooper Rush (back) is still expected to be active for Sunday's Week 1 contest against the Pittsburgh Steelers, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.com. Rush had been dealing with back spasms, but he reportedly "is feeling better" and will be able to play in the season opener. It's a rare positive headline about a Falcons quarterback, as Michael Penix Jr. (knee) and Tua Tagovailoa (oblique) were both ruled out ahead of time. Rush is technically the Falcons' third-string quarterback, but he'll now be tasked with staying upright and leading the offensive charge against the Steelers and star pass rusher T.J. Watt. For what it's worth, Rush ranks as a clear QB3 in fantasy football this week.
Source: Adam Schefter
Source: Adam Schefter