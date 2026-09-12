Kirk Cousins has Superflex Appeal in Week 1
Kirk Cousins is ready to make his team debut against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. The veteran quarterback will have a tough task ahead of him this weekend. The Raiders' top target, tight end Brock Bowers (knee) is ruled out for this game, which is bad news for this offense. Now, Cousins will need to rely on newcomer wide receiver Jalen Nailor, Tre Tucker, and backup tight end Michael Mayer as his primary targets. The 38-year-old can handle himself under center, but he can only do so much with the options that he has alongside him. Fantasy managers in one-quarterback leagues can avoid Cousins, but the veteran single-caller could be an option in superflex formats.
Source: Pro Football Reference
Source: Pro Football Reference