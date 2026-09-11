Malik Davis to Undergo Hip Surgery
Malik Davis (hip) is scheduled to undergo hip surgery on Saturday, according to Todd Archer of ESPN. Davis injured his hip during Friday's practice, and it appears to be significant enough to require surgery. The 27-year-old will be placed on the Injured Reserve, and he'll miss the first four games of the season. Davis was slated to be the No. 2 back behind Javonte Williams to begin the season. Now, Emari Demercado will slide into the role unless the Cowboys make another move ahead of the Week 1 matchup against the New York Giants. Fantasy managers who had Davis rostered might want to turn their attention towards Demercado as a handcuff option behind Williams.
Source: Todd Archer
Source: Todd Archer