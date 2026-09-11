Bryce Young Mainly an Option in Superflex Leagues for Week 1
Bryce Young will look to kick off the season on a high note in Sunday's Week 1 matchup against the Chicago Bears. The Panthers offense struggled this preseason as Young completed eight of 11 passes for 67 yards, no touchdowns, and no interceptions in four drives. The former No. 1 overall pick threw for 3,011 yards, 23 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions over 16 games in 2025. He failed to crack 200 passing yards in 12 of 16 games. Despite the inconsistencies, Young is on the Superflex or 2QB league radar against a Bears defense that was 19th against the pass, allowing 234.5 passing yards per game. He comes in as RotoBaller's QB26, and with an over/under of 47.5 points, the 25-year-old might have to air it out to help keep up with the Bears' high-octane offense. Despite the decent matchup, Young is mainly an option in Superflex and 2QB formats and is considered a risky streamer in single-QB leagues heading into Week 1.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller