Eli Stowers Questionable to Make his NFL Debut in Week 1
Eli Stowers (hamstring) is listed as questionable to play in the Week 1 season opener on Sunday versus the division-rival Washington Commanders due to a hamstring injury, per the team. Stowers is up in the air for his NFL regular-season debut, but the fact that he was limited in all three practices this week should have him on the right side of questionable for Sunday's clash. Even if the former Vanderbilt tight end is active this weekend to take on Washington, fantasy managers should have him riding the bench in deeper leagues as the backup to Dallas Goedert to open his first NFL season. Right now, Stowers is rostered in only 1% of Yahoo leagues, and he will not become attractive on the waiver wire unless Goedert misses time with an injury in 2026.
Source: Philadelphia Eagles
Source: Philadelphia Eagles