Cade Otton Has High-End TE2 Potential for Week 1
Cade Otton might be a sneaky option for fantasy managers this weekend. Otton heads into a favorable road matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, who were one of the worst defenses this past season. Otton might be asked to do more offensively than fantasy managers might think. The Bucs lost top wide receiver Mike Evans in free agency, and fellow wideout Jalen McMillan (knee) is doubtful for the season opener. Otton is entering his fifth season in Tampa Bay and has built good chemistry with quarterback Baker Mayfield. The 27-year-old has seen 80 or more targets over each of the last two seasons. Given the injuries and the matchup, Otton should offer high-end TE2 value for Week 1.
Source: Pro Football Reference
Source: Pro Football Reference