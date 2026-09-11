Keaton Mitchell Off the Injury Report, Cleared for Week 1
Keaton Mitchell (hamstring) is off the injury report and will play in his team's season opener against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, per Kris Rhim of ESPN. Mitchell was limited in practice on Wednesday and Thursday due to a hamstring injury, but he practiced in full on Friday and appears to be good to go for Week 1. The 24-year-old signed a two-year deal with the Chargers in free agency after recording 404 scrimmage yards and a touchdown on 68 touches across 13 games with the Baltimore Ravens in 2025. Entering 2026, Mitchell is expected to be the RB2 in Los Angeles behind second-year back Omarion Hampton. While Mitchell has been a highly efficient rusher when given the opportunity to this point in his career, he is unlikely to see a fantasy-relevant workload in the Chargers offense as long as Hampton remains healthy.
Source: ESPN - Kris Rhim
Source: ESPN - Kris Rhim