Cardinals Expect Jeremiyah Love to be a Game-Time Decision on Sunday
Jeremiyah Love (ankle) to be a game-time decision this Sunday for the Week 1 season opener against the Los Angeles Chargers, according to Tyler Drake of Arizona Sports. ESPN's Josh Weinfuss reported earlier on Friday that Love is expected to play, but the Cardinals are going to play a little gamesmanship and pretend that he might not be available. The 21-year-old Notre Dame product was limited in practice on Wednesday and Thursday after he suffered an ankle injury in the first week of the preseason and was then held out for the rest of the summer. The Cardinals have already lost Trey Benson (knee) for the season, and James Conner (foot) is starting on Injured Reserve, but Love might still be the RB2 in Arizona out of the gate if he is active on Sunday. Veteran Tyler Allgeier is expected to see the majority of backfield work against the Bolts, even if Love plays, which will make Love a volatile low-end RB2 choice for fantasy managers in Week 1. Making things more difficult this weekend is that Love and the Cardinals do not play until the late window on Sunday.
Source: Arizona Sports - Tyler Drake
Source: Arizona Sports - Tyler Drake