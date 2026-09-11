Chris Bell Looks Good Heading into His First Career Start
Chris Bell fell to the third round of the 2026 NFL Draft and missed most of his first training camp while rehabbing from the ACL tear that ended his collegiate career, but since his return, he has made headlines with his instant acclimation to the Dolphins offense. Bell has already been named a starter for Miami's season-opening matchup with the Raiders, and on Friday, beat reporter Joe Schad shared that he stood out during the media accessible portion of practice, catching passes in the end zone from quarterback Malik Willis. Bell saw action in only one preseason game, but he was targeted five times in roughly 10 minutes of game action, as the team wasted no time getting him up to speed. As RotoBaller's WR74 for Week 1, he's a difficult play given the unknowns and the low expectations surrounding Miami's offense. Still, for fantasy managers already coming into Sunday as heavy underdogs, he represents a big swing who could be featured heavily in his first career game against a less-than-formidable opponent.
Source: Joe Schad
Source: Joe Schad