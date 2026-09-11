Makai Lemon an Early Fade After Quiet Camp
Makai Lemon has a bright future in the NFL, but for now, he should be avoided in most redraft leagues. The Eagles spent a first-round pick on Lemon to replace A.J. Brown, and he responded by turning in a very disappointing camp/preseason and also battling a hamstring injury. As a result, he will open the season in the No. 3 spot on the depth chart, rather than the No. 2 role for which he was originally projected when the Eagles drafted him. As Lemon opens the year behind DeVonta Smith, Dontayvion Wicks, and Dallas Goedert, he faces an uphill battle to play meaningful snaps right away. This isn't uncommon for rookie receivers, especially those who deal with injuries or a slow acclimation period in their first training camp. We're still optimistic that Lemon will be an every-week fantasy contributor in the future, but for now, he can be left on waivers in all redraft leagues with 12 or fewer teams.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller