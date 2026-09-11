Demarcus Robinson Gets TD Grab In Season Opener
Demarcus Robinson had two receptions for 50 yards and a touchdown on Thursday night against the Rams. Even though he saw only three targets, Robinson spent a surprising amount of time on the field, finishing second behind Mike Evans in snap count and routes run. With Evans, Deebo Samuel Sr., and De'Zhaun Stribling (ankle) thought to be ahead of him on the depth chart, little was expected of Robinson before the season began. Depending on Stribling's injury status, Robinson may continue to see regular work, though his production relative to his snap share in Week 1 suggests he won't be a focal point on the offense. Robinson is capable of the occasional splash play, but it is hard to see him as a consistent source of fantasy points, even with the Dolphins on deck for Week 2.
Source: NFL.com
Source: NFL.com