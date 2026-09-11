Kyren Williams Salvages Fantasy Performance with a Touchdown in Australia
Kyren Williams tallied 11 carries, 41 rushing yards, and one rushing touchdown during Thursday's Week 1 loss against the San Francisco 49ers. He also caught all three of his targets for an additional 24 receiving yards. Williams was inefficient on the ground, and he was out-rushed by Blake Corum despite having one more rushing attempt than his backfield-mate. Fortunately for Williams' fantasy managers, the 26-year-old salvaged his performance by catching some passes and breaking into the end zone. He won't bail out his fantasy managers with a touchdown every week, and he's unlikely to handle a noticeable increase in volume since Blake Corum will continue to have a big role. Therefore, we'd like to see him bounce back in terms of efficiency. Improving upon Thursday's 3.7 yards per carry will help Williams get back into the RB1 tier this season. For now, he's more of a high-end RB1 for the Rams' Week 2 matchup against the New York Giants.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller