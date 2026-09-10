Chris Bell Still Working to Regain His Conditioning
Chris Bell said he's "about 80-85 percent back as far as conditioning," per Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post. A third-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, Bell suffered a torn ACL last November that ended his final collegiate season prematurely. The 22-year-old was able to return to game action in the preseason and is expected to play in Week 1 against the Las Vegas Raiders. However, it appears Bell may not be all the way back to 100% in all facets of the game right away. With the Dolphins lacking established high-end pass-catchers, Bell has a chance to play a high-volume role in Miami's passing game as a rookie. Fantasy managers may want to temper their expectations for Bell as he gets his legs underneath him, but he's a worthy stash candidate for his season-long upside.
Source: Palm Beach Post - Joe Schad
Source: Palm Beach Post - Joe Schad