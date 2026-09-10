Jacory Croskey-Merritt Remains Limited in Practice
Jacory Croskey-Merritt (groin) was limited in practice on Thursday for the second straight day as the team continues to prepare for the Week 1 season opener on Sunday against the division-rival Philadelphia Eagles. Croskey-Merritt could end up questionable for the season opener due to a groin injury he picked up in practice on Aug. 22 if he does not upgrade to a full practice on Friday. If JCM is limited or out, it would be a big upgrade for Rachaad White as the Commanders' lead back in his debut with the team this weekend. The 25-year-old Croskey-Merritt was a seventh-round pick out of Arizona last year, but he impressed by leading Washington with 805 yards and eight rushing touchdowns on 175 rushing attempts, adding nine catches for 68 yards through the air in 17 games. The Commanders like him as their primary early-down back, but White will steal plenty of pass-game work, leaving JCM as primarily an RB3/flex option with upside for fantasy managers in Year 2. Check back for his official Week 1 status on Friday.
Source: Washington Commanders
Source: Washington Commanders