Cooper Rush Could Start at QB For Falcons in Week 1
Cooper Rush said he took all the reps with the first-team offense in Thursday's practice after Tua Tagovailoa (back) suffered a lower-back injury, according to Marc Raimondi of ESPN. Tagovailoa, who missed the start of training camp this summer with lower-back spasms, is now up in the air to play in the Week 1 season opener on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Michael Penix Jr. (knee) has already been ruled out for the season opener while he continues to recover from a partially torn ACL he suffered late last season. If Tagovailoa is ruled out for this weekend, Rush would most likely make the start, with undrafted rookie Jack Strand backing him up. The 32-year-old Rush would be a desperation QB2 in deep superflex leagues if he makes the start this weekend, which would be only his 17th NFL start since entering the league in 2017 as an undrafted free agent out of Central Michigan. The Steelers' defense/special teams unit should be considered a top-five option, regardless of who starts under center for the Falcons. Rush played in four games (two starts) with the Baltimore Ravens in 2025 and threw for 303 yards with no touchdowns and four interceptions.
Source: ESPN.com - Marc Raimondi
Source: ESPN.com - Marc Raimondi