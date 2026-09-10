Kirk Cousins Worth a Look in Two-Quarterback Leagues
Kirk Cousins is only 4% rostered on Yahoo, which is awfully low for a quarterback who will open the season with a starting job. The Raiders made it official last week, choosing Cousins over rookie Fernando Mendoza. Cousins also played well enough in the preseason, completing 13 of 17 passes for 101 yards and a touchdown in two appearances. There is not much rushing help coming here, and his 2025 numbers were fairly modest. Cousins threw for 1,721 yards, 10 touchdowns and five interceptions in 10 games with Atlanta. He also might have to open the year without his best target, with Brock Bowers expected to miss Sunday's game against Miami following knee surgery. RotoBaller has Cousins at QB27 for Week 1. That keeps him out of the streaming mix in most one-quarterback leagues. Superflex and two-quarterback are different. Cousins has a starting job right now, and at 4% rostered, that alone makes him worth picking up in those formats.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller