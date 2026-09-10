Ted Hurst III Continues to Ascend in Bucs' Offense
Ted Hurst III has proved that "nothing is too big for him right now," and that he has "continued to ascend" week after week, according to Buccaneers.com's Scott Smith. The 22-year-old third-rounder from Georgia State will open his first year in the NFL as the No. 4 wideout on the Bucs' depth chart behind Chris Godwin Jr., Emeka Egbuka, and Jalen McMillan, but that does not mean that fantasy managers should be ignoring him. Egbuka and McMillan were both held out of practice late in training camp with injuries, so if they are at all limited this Sunday in Week 1 against the Cincinnati Bengals, Hurst could make some noise right out of the gate that could lead to interest on the waiver wire in deeper fantasy leagues. Right now, Hurst is only rostered in 1% of Yahoo leagues, but an injury to Tampa's WR corps could change that in a hurry. He is one of the better young upside stashes at the position if you have room on your bench in deeper formats.
Source: Buccaneers.com - Scott Smith
Source: Buccaneers.com - Scott Smith