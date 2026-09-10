Sam Darnold to be Ready by Week 3?
Sam Darnold (hip) is expected to miss the Week 2 contest against the division-rival Arizona Cardinals, but he should be back sooner rather than later and could be out just a few weeks, sources told Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network. With 17 days until the Seahawks' Week 3 game against the Washington Commanders, it is possible that Darnold could be ready by then. The 29-year-old only attempted two passes before injuring his hip in Wednesday night's 13-10 victory over the visiting New England Patriots and was forced to leave. Although Darnold will not play next weekend, the Seahawks dodged a bullet with Darnold avoiding a long-term injury. Backup Drew Lock did enough to lead Seattle to a come-from-behind win to kick off the season, going 16-for-22 passing with 187 yards and one touchdown. Lock will be a short-term streaming option in Week 2 in Arizona in superflex leagues with Darnold missing at least one game. Fantasy managers who have Darnold rostered in two-QB leagues should hang tight and hold him while he recovers.
Source: NFL Network - Ian Rapoport
Source: NFL Network - Ian Rapoport