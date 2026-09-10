Darren Waller Making Smooth Transition to Carolina Panthers
Darren Waller is receiving positive buzz from the Carolina coaching staff as he prepares to be ready for Week 1. Head coach Dave Canales had this to say about the veteran tight end, on Panthers Wire, "Big and fast. The offensive stuff, the playbook stuff has been really smooth, really easy for him. And we have totally different terminology then where he was at in Miami before. Intelligent guy, hard worker. So he's been great from a mental standpoint." Waller played in nine games for the Miami Dolphins last year and caught 24 passes on 34 targets for 283 yards and six touchdowns. At age 33, Waller is still in great shape and is a threat in the red zone. He could emerge as a big target for quarterback Bryce Young in the target areas. He could be an under-the-radar tight end option.
Source: Panthers Wire, USA Today
Source: Panthers Wire, USA Today