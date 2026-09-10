Rashid Shaheed Quiet in Week 1
Rashid Shaheed caught one of three targets for four yards on Wednesday against the New England Patriots. Despite his low target volume, Shaheed was much more involved in the offense in Week 1 than he was during the 2025 season. He played 66% of the snaps, and at one point, he was even lined up in the backfield for a pitch play before the Seahawks were called for a penalty. Despite his minimal output, fantasy managers should continue to roster him. The Seahawks' offense as a whole was not at its best in Week 1. Quarterback Sam Darnold (hip) went down with a hip injury on the fifth snap of the game, and it took the offense a full half to find its legs. Early news on Darnold's hip is positive, but backup quarterback Drew Lock demonstrated that he can hold down the offense if necessary. As such, the offense should only continue to improve. If it does, Shaheed's potential involvement is intriguing. Keep monitoring his usage in the coming weeks before letting him go to waivers.
Source: ESPN
Source: ESPN