Kyle Williams Should See Full-Time Role with Top Wide Receiver Injured
Kyle Williams didn't have a target or a catch in Week 1, but he could be lined up for a much bigger role for the team going forward after an injury to A.J. Brown (ankle). Brown was seen leaving the locker room on Wednesday wearing a boot on his right foot, which could lead to the team's big offseason acquisition missing time. Williams only played 11 snaps on offense after his big preseason, when he racked up six catches for166 yards and three touchdowns. The second-year receiver is definitely a name to watch on the waiver wire in deep leagues if Brown ends up missing any time. The Patriots have 10 days until their next game in Week 2 at home against the Steelers, when they'll look to erase a tough Week 1 loss.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller