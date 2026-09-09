Ashton Jeanty Practices in Full on Wednesday
Ashton Jeanty (ankle) was listed as a full participant in the team's first official practice report of the year, according to Anthony Galaviz of The Fresno Bee. Jeanty suffered an ankle injury on Aug. 23 in training camp and was up in the air to suit up for the Week 1 regular-season opener against the Miami Dolphins. However, his return to a full practice on Wednesday should ensure that he will be active to kick off the 2026 season this weekend against Miami, so fantasy managers should leave him in their starting lineups everywhere. The Boise State product could be a little more boom/bust for fantasy managers if his snaps are limited coming off his ankle injury, especially since the Raiders have been talking up rookie Mike Washington Jr. as a backfield complement after his impressive training camp. At worst, though, Jeanty should be considered an RB2 this weekend against the Dolphins after he had over 1,000 scrimmage yards and 10 total touchdowns as a rookie for a bad Raiders offense in 2025.
Source: The Fresno Bee - Anthony Galaviz
Source: The Fresno Bee - Anthony Galaviz