Ty Gibbs Finishes as the Runner-Up at Darlington After Early Struggles

Sep 7, 2026, 1:35 PM ET
Joe Gibbs Racing driver Ty Gibbs finished as the runner-up in the Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway. Gibbs started the race from deep in the field in 28th, after qualifying was canceled on Saturday due to weather. Gibbs did not carry much of a presence towards the front throughout most of the race until the final stage. He spent most of the first stage recovering from his deep starting spot, but made it all the way to 10th by the end of the stage to score one stage point. In the second stage, he continued to run between the top 15 and top 10 throughout the entire stage, but fell short of earning more stage points as he placed 11th at the end of the stage. The final stage saw Gibbs make moves through the field and take advantage of tire strategies to move up through the field. By the end of the race, he moved up into the top five, passing Josh Berry, Chase Briscoe, and others on the way. On the final run to the finish, Gibbs moved past Tyler Reddick and Kyle Larson and spent the final few laps chasing Christopher Bell. Ultimately, Gibbs could not make up the gap to Bell in the closing laps and settled for second, a new career-best finish at Darlington. With his second-place run, Gibbs is now sixth in The Chase standings and sits 39 points behind first.--Sean Engel - RotoBallerSource: NASCAR.com