Kelly Oubre Jr. Set for Heavy Bench Minutes
Kelly Oubre Jr. could play the most minutes off the bench this season, according to Pacers On SI's Alex Golden. Oubre signed a two-year deal worth nearly $17 million in July, giving Indiana a veteran wing to help replace the role Bennedict Mathurin left behind in the Ivica Zubac trade. The 30-year-old averaged 14.1 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 1.4 steals in 50 games with Philadelphia last season while shooting a career-best 36.0 percent from three. Tyrese Haliburton's return and Zubac's interior role should push Oubre toward more cutting, corner shooting, and defensive work than shot creation. His steals can travel, but the fantasy ceiling depends on minutes and whether the shooting holds.
Source: Alex Golden
Source: Alex Golden