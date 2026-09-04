Kenny Gainwell Could See Larger Workload
Kenny Gainwell was brought in to be additional depth in the backfield this upcoming season. The Bucs have Bucky Irving as their lead back, but that doesn't mean that Gainwell won't be involved. Gainwell received a two-year, $14 million deal from the Bucs this past offseason. He'll likely fill the pass-catching role in the backfield similar to what Rachaad White did the past few years. Given the injuries the Bucs are facing right now, Gainwell might be asked to do more than expected early in the season. Both Emeka Egbuka (toe) and Jalen McMillan (knee) are banged up heading into the Week 1 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs could lean on Gainwell more as a receiving option if the Bucs are limited early in the year. The 27-year-old is looking like an intriguing PPR option heading into Week 1.
Source: Pro Football Reference
Source: Pro Football Reference