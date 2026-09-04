Tyler Shough Offers Real Late-Round QB Upside
Tyler Shough is one of the more appealing late-round bets for fantasy managers who don't want to pay up at the position. He took over in Week 9 last year and went 5-4 as a starter, finishing his rookie season with 2,384 passing yards, 10 touchdowns and six interceptions while completing 67.6% of his throws. The finish was much better than the full-season line suggests. Shough totaled 10 touchdowns from Weeks 12-18 and ranked QB5 in total fantasy points over that stretch, with 272, 308 and 333 passing yards in consecutive games from Weeks 15-17. He also ran for 186 yards and three scores on 45 carries, which gives him a little more floor than a pure pocket passer. New Orleans enters 2026 with Shough firmly entrenched as the starter and Chris Olave, Juwan Johnson and Travis Etienne Jr. around him, although first-round rookie Jordyn Tyson will open the year on injured reserve. Shough is still only QB22 in RotoBaller's Sept. 3 rankings. For managers waiting on quarterback, that leaves plenty of room for him to beat the price.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller