NFL Hall of Fame Making Big Changes to Selection Process

Sep 4, 2026, 12:45 PM ET
The Pro Football Hall of Fame has made sweeping changes to its selection process that include a significant reduction in the number of selectors and the elimination of the separate Seniors category, according to Jeff Legwold of ESPN. The board of selectors will be reduced from 50 to 28, as 25 members of the selection committee will be voting members, plus three alternates. There will no longer be at least one selector in each of the home markets of the 32 NFL teams. All players will now be considered in one pool rather than split into either "modern era" or "seniors." The Hall of Fame's class and voting procedures were scrutinized particularly heavily after former New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick was not selected in his first year of eligibility. "The Hall continually reviews its bylaws to ensure the selection process reflects the highest standards of integrity and the magnitude of election to the Pro Football Hall of Fame," Hall of Fame president and CEO Jim Porter said. "There is no more important task at the Hall of Fame than the election of each new class."--Keith HernandezSource: ESPN.com - Jeff Legwold