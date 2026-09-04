George Pickens Keeps Pushing His Stock Higher
George Pickens keeps making it harder to write off last year's breakout as a one-season spike. Pickens finished 2025 with 93 catches for 1,429 yards and nine touchdowns on 137 targets, good for a WR5 finish in PPR, then followed it with one of the loudest camps on the roster. Dallas' own coverage repeatedly highlighted him for making plays downfield and winning in contested situations, and the buzz carried through joint practices and the team's return to Texas. CeeDee Lamb is healthy again and remains one of the league's best receivers, so Pickens is not suddenly walking into a bigger share by default. What has changed is the confidence that last year's production was sustainable. Pickens is still starting opposite Lamb, still tied to Dak Prescott, and Dallas spent the summer talking about how difficult he has been to cover. He enters the season as WR8 in RotoBaller's latest half-PPR rankings. After the camp he just put together, another high-end fantasy season looks well within reach.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller