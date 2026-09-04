Christian McCaffrey Remains an Elite Fantasy Option in 2026
Christian McCaffrey is aiming to overcome the "400-touch rule" in 2026. McCaffrey was incredible in 2025, totaling 311 carries for 1,202 yards and 10 touchdowns, and adding 102 receptions for 924 yards and seven touchdowns through the air. Despite not being efficient on the ground last season, McCaffrey made up for it with elite receiving production, and he is the main reason fantasy managers should not fade the star this season. Now, fantasy managers are worried about the health of the 30-year-old back after a massive workload last season, but he's never faced a major injury that required a lengthy recovery. The addition of Kaelon Black as the backup running back shouldn't affect McCaffrey's receiving or goal-line workload. If the 49ers star running back stays healthy in 2026, he will be a contender for the RB1 overall.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller