Courtland Sutton Faces Major Target Competition in 2026
Courtland Sutton is expected to see less volume as competition increases in 2026. Sutton has spent the last two seasons as Denver's clear WR1, totaling 155 receptions for 2,098 yards and 15 touchdowns in 34 games, averaging just over 11 half-PPR fantasy points per game. However, the trade for speedy wide receiver Jaylen Waddle should limit Sutton's production in 2026. Waddle has been used across the formation and has earned significant praise from the coaching staff and players. The emergence of second-year receiver Pat Bryant could also take targets away, as the 2025 third-round pick had a strong summer. Sutton will be in a primary X-receiver role, and while he'll have his great games, he'll be less consistent than in years past. Ranked as the WR40 in RotoBaller's positional rankings, Sutton doesn't offer enough upside despite his recent production.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller