Amen Thompson Agrees to Five-Year Extension with Houston
Amen Thompson agreed to a five-year, $208 million rookie-scale extension with the franchise, according to ESPN's Shams Charania. The deal includes a 10 percent trade kicker and locks in one of Houston's core pieces after Thompson led the NBA in minutes last season. The 23-year-old logged 37.4 minutes per game across 79 starts while averaging career highs of 18.3 points, 7.8 rebounds, 5.3 assists, and 1.5 steals. That workload remains the fantasy hook. Kevin Durant and Alperen Sengun will command touches, but Thompson's rebounding, defensive production, and ball-handling role keep him firmly valuable. The jumper is still the swing skill, so his ceiling rises only if the shooting catches up.
Source: Shams Charania
Source: Shams Charania