Hornets Waive Josiah Allick

Sep 2, 2026, 9:02 AM ET
The Charlotte Hornets waived forward Josiah Allick on Tuesday, one day after signing him, and gave the vacated spot to free-agent forward Trey Townsend. Rod Boone of The Charlotte Observer reported that Allick's original deal was an Exhibit 10, so the fast turnaround was the plan, not a surprise. The 25-year-old spent last season with the Greensboro Swarm, averaging 5.6 points and 5.8 rebounds in 16.6 minutes across 41 games while shooting 65.8 percent from the field. Charlotte is cycling players through its final roster spot to secure G-League rights ahead of camp. Allick is expected back in Greensboro and holds no fantasy value, though his offensive rebounding could earn him a 10-day look if the Hornets' frontcourt thins out.--Brian DailisanSource: Charlotte Hornets PR