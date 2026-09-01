Zay Flowers Good to Go for Week 1
Zay Flowers (lower body) has been limited in practice due to an unspecified lower-body injury, but it looks like it won't impact his availability against the Colts in Week 1, according to Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports. Flowers is expected to practice in full next week and be ready to go on Sunday afternoon in Indianapolis. Flowers finished with 86 catches for 1,211 yards and five touchdowns on 118 targets last season, and the Ravens' offense under new offensive coordinator Declan Doyle will be focused on getting the ball into Flowers' hands in spots where he can make big plays. He's a high-end WR2 with WR1 upside, and it looks like the injury will not slow him at all as the regular season gets underway. He can be started as you normally would, as the Ravens start a new era under new head coach Jesse Minter.
Source: Matt Zenitz
Source: Matt Zenitz