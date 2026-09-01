Terry McLaurin Has Clear Top-10 Upside if Injury Bug Stays Away
Terry McLaurin possesses the talent needed to be a top-10 receiver in fantasy football, and he's looking to shake off an ugly 2025 season marred by injuries. McLaurin caught 38 passes for 582 yards and three touchdowns across 10 games last year. He missed seven contests and quarterback Jayden Daniels missed 10 contests; they were on the field together for just three games. If both can stay healthy for most of the 2026 season, McLaurin should have no trouble re-establishing himself as a top-18 fantasy receiver, and perhaps even getting back to the WR1 range. Washington did sign Stefon Diggs in free agency, but McLaurin is clearly the No. 1 receiver here. In fact, Diggs' presence may actually help McLaurin by luring away cornerbacks, or at least reducing the rate at which McLaurin sees double coverage. We're very excited about the upside of McLaurin, who is somewhat of a steal at his current ADP of 53.0.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller