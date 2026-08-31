Tyler Loop Expected to be Ravens' Kicker for Week 1
Tyler Loop to be the team's kicker entering Week 1, according to Giana Han of The Baltimore Banner. However, Minter also said that the team is "trying to have all situations covered." It's unclear exactly what Minter means by this, but it's not the first time he's been a little iffy about Loop's job security. In recent days, he left the door open for the Ravens to bring in some competition at the kicker position. With that being said, it sounds like Loop will handle kicking duties for Week 1 against the Indianapolis Colts, barring any major surprises. Playing on a good team should bode well for his outlook as a fringe top-12 fantasy kicker, and he also comes with a decent track record after going 30-for-34 on field goals and 44-for-46 on extra points last year.
Source: Giana Han
Source: Giana Han