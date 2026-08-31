Carson Beck Returns to Practice on Monday
Carson Beck (ribs) was back on the practice field on Monday, according to Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com. Beck suffered a rib injury during the Hall of Fame game earlier in August. The third-round pick sat out of all three preseason contests, but is back on the field now. Beck is expected to be the third-string quarterback behind Gardner Minshew II and starter Jacoby Brissett to begin the season. There is a good chance that Beck does get into action during his rookie season, but he won't be a fantasy option right away.
Source: Josh Weinfuss
Source: Josh Weinfuss