Chris Buescher Earns his First Front Row Start at Daytona

Aug 29, 2026, 6:02 PM ET
Chris Buescher of RFK Racing qualified on the outside of the front row in second for the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway. It will be the first front-row start for Buescher at the site in his Cup career. In 21 Cup races at Daytona, Buescher has one win and 11 top-10 finishes with an average finish of 17.7. Through 25 races this year, Buescher has 10 top-10 finishes and an average finish of 13.9. In the last seven races at drafting tracks, Buescher has six top-15 finishes, with five of them inside the top 10. Although Buescher has been one of the more consistent performers at Daytona in his Cup career, fantasy players should look towards rostering other drivers for this week's race. Buescher's starting position being towards the front provides him with no Place Differential upside, making him difficult to recommend for most DFS lineups outside of tournaments despite his great track history.--Sean Engel - RotoBallerSource: DriverAverages.com