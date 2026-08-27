Josh Jacobs Formally Charged With Two Misdemeanors
Josh Jacobs has formally been charged with misdemeanor battery and criminal damage to property stemming from his May arrest, according to Ari Meirov. Jacobs was booked in May on five recommended charges, including felony strangulation and suffocation, but prosecutors did not file charges at the time while the investigation remained open. The new filing contains only the two misdemeanors. Jacobs has denied the allegations through his attorneys. Green Bay was already preparing for the possibility of an NFL suspension before Thursday's charging decision, with general manager Brian Gutekunst saying Wednesday the team had planned for that scenario. The NFL has not announced any discipline or roster move involving Jacobs. He rushed for 929 yards and 13 touchdowns in 15 games last season and remains atop a backfield that currently lists Chris Brooks and MarShawn Lloyd behind him. Jacobs' fantasy availability now carries more uncertainty until the league decides whether to take action.
Source: Ari Meirov
Source: Ari Meirov