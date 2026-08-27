Ja'Tavion Sanders Falling Out of the Redraft Picture
Ja'Tavion Sanders has seen his redraft outlook take another hit with Darren Waller now working into the first-team offense. Sanders already had competition from Tommy Tremble and Mitchell Evans, and Carolina's latest unofficial depth chart lists him third at the position. Waller is still buried on that chart while he ramps up, but the practice usage tells a different story. The veteran got his most extensive team-drill work Wednesday, including snaps with Bryce Young and the starters, and Young connected with him several times during the joint practice against Houston. Sanders is coming off a disappointing second season in which he caught 29 of 34 targets for 190 yards and one touchdown in 13 games, down from 342 receiving yards as a rookie. Waller, meanwhile, scored six touchdowns in nine games for Miami last season and gives Carolina another proven receiving option at tight end. His age and injury history leave some uncertainty, but Sanders' immediate path to routes and targets has narrowed considerably. RotoBaller recently recommended leaving him undrafted in most 2026 leagues, which fits where his redraft value stands now.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller