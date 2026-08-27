Tucker Kraft Could Have Competition for Targets in 2026
Tucker Kraft (knee) tore his ACL in Week 9 last year against the Carolina Panthers, halting what was looking like a true breakout year for the former third-rounder from South Dakota State. Despite coming off a major knee injury, fantasy managers have not been shy about drafting him as a top-five player at his position for 2026, especially after he avoided landing on the Physically Unable to Perform list to begin training camp this summer. The 25-year-old caught 32 passes for 489 yards and six touchdowns in eight games a year ago, and he has 13 total touchdowns the last two seasons, making him a popular breakout candidate again this year. However, the argument for Kraft being a clear top-five TE might have taken a bit of a hit with Green Bay's signing of former Pro Bowler Jonnu Smith on Thursday. Kraft will be the Packers' unquestioned top pass-catching tight end if he is healthy, but Smith's presence could create target competition that could prevent him from reaching his true fantasy ceiling. Two years ago with the Miami Dolphins, Smith caught 88 passes for 884 yards and eight touchdowns in 17 games.
Source: Jordan Schultz
Source: Jordan Schultz