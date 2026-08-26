Bennedict Mathurin Lands in New Orleans
Bennedict Mathurin has agreed to a two-year, $16 million deal with the New Orleans Pelicans that includes a player option, according to ESPN's Shams Charania. Mathurin's representatives approached the Los Angeles Clippers about withdrawing his $8.8 million qualifying offer, giving the 24-year-old more flexibility and a quicker path to unrestricted free agency. He averaged a career-best 17.6 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 2.4 assists across 54 games between Indiana and Los Angeles last season, but his 31.5 percent mark from three remains a concern. New Orleans gives him another scoring lane, though Trey Murphy III, Zion Williamson, Jordan Poole, and Jeremiah Fears all need touches. Mathurin's free-throw volume keeps him interesting, but the jumper has to improve for his fantasy ceiling to climb.
Source: Shams Charania
Source: Shams Charania